Kevin T. O’Malley, 74, of Quincy, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Born in Everett on February 13, 1947, he was the son of the late John E. and Mary T. (Warren) O’Malley. Beloved husband of Barbara DePesa of Quincy. The two married on June 25, 1978, in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham. Together they shared 43 loving years of marriage.

Loving brother of Neal O’Malley and his wife Nancy of Illinois, Dennis O’Malley and his wife Bernadette of Winchester, Nancy Morrissey and her late husband Jack of Virginia, Maureen O’Malley and her husband Gerard Allen of Marshfield, Brenda Rutherford and her husband Jim of Framingham, and Janet O’Malley and her husband Mansoor Ghori of Texas. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Late US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Retired photographer for Metropolitan District Commission.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:30-11:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services conclude with interment in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Kevin’s name to Dana Farber-Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center at South Shore Hospital, 101 Columbian St., S. Weymouth, MA 02190, or South Shore VNA, 55 Fogg Rd., S. Weymouth, MA 02190.

