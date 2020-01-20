Menu

Ki Yu Chu, 95

Ki Yu Chu, 95, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side at South Cove Manor in Quincy on January 18, 2020.

Ki Yu Chu

Family will have a traditional Chinese funeral service on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 8:30-10:30am at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street in Quincy. Funeral procession will follow with a Graveside Service and Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Flowers can be ordered for Ki Yu’s service by calling Tang’s Flowers at (617) 426-5529.

Funeral arrangements and services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts.

See hamellydon.com or call (617)472-5888 for directions and online condolences.

