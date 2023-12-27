Kick Off 2024 With Free Guided First Day Hikes At Parks Across Massachusetts

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is encouraging residents and families to kick off their new year with a free guided First Day Hike at state parks across Massachusetts.

OnMonday, Jan. 1,the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is hosting the agency’s 33rd annual signature First Day Hikes initiative in 13 parks across the state – from Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in East Falmouth to Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough.

The First Day Hikes initiative launched in 1992, when 400 hikers gathered to welcome the new year at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton. The program aims to encourage year-round outdoor recreation and to inspire the public to discover the beauty of the Massachusetts State Parks system. Over the years, more parks across Massachusetts and other states welcomed families and residents on New Year’s Day for First Day Hikes. In 2012, the program went national with the endorsement of America’s State Parks, expanding First Day Hikes to all 50 states.

“First Day Hikes brings people of all ages, backgrounds, and demographics together with a common goal of starting their year off at our state parks,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are proud to continue this cherished tradition that encourages communities to come together, take in fresh air, and experience the beauty of our state.”

DCR offers incredible natural resources for visitors to explore, as well as exceptional recreational activities that residents can take advantage of year-round. This year’s First Day Hikes will range from one to three miles, depending on location. For details about the hikes, difficulty, length, terrain, and tips regarding proper apparel, please visit DCR’s website. DCR encourages participants to tweet, post, and tag photos on social media using @MassDCR and #FirstDayHikes. DCR’s First Day Hikes will be offered at the following 13 locations and times:

NORTH

Breakheart Reservation – 10 a.m.

177 Forest Street, Saugus 2–3-mile hike

Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center.

Hot chocolate and clam chowder will be served by the fire in the visitor

center after the hike.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Breakheart

Halibut Point State Park – 10 a.m.

4 Gott Avenue, Rockport 3-mile hike

Meet at parking lot at 9 a.m.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Halibut Point State Park

Middlesex Fells Reservation – 10 a.m.

4 Woodland Road, Stoneham

1.5- or 3-mile hikes and bike ride

Meet at the Botume House for hikes and the Marjam Lot for the bike ride.

Hot chocolate will be served in the Botume House after the hike

Co-sponsored by Friends of the Middlesex Fells and NEMBA

Walden Pond State Reservation – 12 p.m.

915 Walden Street, Concord

1 mile hike

Meet at the Thoreau House Replica

Hot chocolate will be served in the Thoreau House Replica after the hike.

SOUTH

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve – 10 a.m.

131 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth

1 mile hike

Meet at the visitor center

Hot chocolate will be served in the visitor center after the hike.

Blue Hills Reservation – 12 p.m.

840 Hillside Street, Milton

Gather at Houghton’s Pond Recreation Area at 11 a.m. Two guided hikes and one self-guided hike at 12 p.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike

Co-Sponsored by Friends of the Blue Hills

Parking and space are limited. There is no parking outside DCR property

CENTRAL

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park – 10 a.m.

287 Oak Street, Uxbridge

2-mile hike

Meet at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike.

Dunn State Park – 10 a.m.

289 Pearl Street, Gardner

1.5-mile hike

Meet at the Pond House for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in the Pond House.

Willard Brook State Forest – 10 a.m.

599 Main Street, Townsend

1.5-mile hike

Meet at the Headquarters for registration at 9 a.m.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in headquarters.

Wachusett Reservoir – 11 a.m.

167 Temple Street (Rt 140), West Boylston

2-mile hike

Meet at Gate 22 on Rt 140 starting at 10a.m.

WEST

Great Falls Discovery Center – 1 p.m.

2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

3-mile hike

Meet at the Great Hall

Hot chocolate will be served in the visitor center after the hike.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center

Chester Blandford State Forest – 10 a.m.

631 U.S. Route 20, Chester

2-mile hike

Meet at Sanderson Brook Falls Parking Lot

Co-sponsored by the Western MA Hilltown Hikers

Mount Greylock State Reservation – 10 a.m.

30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

2-mile hike

Open House followed up with self-guided hike.

Hot chocolate will be served after the hike in the visitor center.

Additionally, most locations will offer hot chocolate following the hike. In the event of inclement weather or icy trail conditions, hikes may be cancelled. Please call the park prior to arriving to ensure the hike will proceed as scheduled. Families are also encouraged to create their own First Day Hike adventure at a state park close to home. Further information on self-guided hikes is available on the agency’s website, which features almost 70 facilities statewide.