Kim M. Villanueva, 62

Kim M. (Pickering) Villanueva, age 62, of Kingston, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Daughter of Mary V. (Joyce) Pickering of Quincy and the late Ralph A. Pickering of Milton, Kim was born at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. One of five siblings, she was the loving sister of Donna Gulizia and her fiancé Steve of Lowell, Ralph Pickering and his wife Lisa of Hull, John Pickering and his wife Tracey of Quincy, and the late Mary V. Scott and her surviving husband Rick of Irvine, CA. Kimmy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1976. She then received a Cum Laude Bachelor’s degree in psychology and theological studies from Emmanuel College, Class of 1982.

Kimmy married her friend, Santiago Villanueva, and lived in Kingston for twenty-two years.

She obtained a Series 7 license and worked for AMEX Financial. After some years, Kim managed and bar tended in several restaurants in Boston and Miami, FL. When she returned to Massachusetts, Kimmy started a successful residential and commercial cleaning company. After several years, she sold the business and returned to her passion, the hospitality business; working as a professional bartender at Siro’s in Marina Bay for the last ten years, where -until today- countless friends miss her.

In light of current events, memorial services will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Kim’s memory may be made to Saint John’s Food Pantry, Attn: Bill Lawless, 21 Gay Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

