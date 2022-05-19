Kim Reynolds, 64, of Quincy passed peacefully on May 16, 2022.

Daughter of the late Shirlene Shea of Quincy. Kim leaves behind her son Kevin Reynolds of Quincy. Loving sister of Christina Kenney of Colorado, Denise Feeney of Weymouth, Joanne Shea of Quincy, and the late Cindy Nieters of New Hampshire and her brother-in-law Michael Nieters. Cherished grandmother of Anthony Reynolds of Quincy and Leilani Reynolds of Quincy. Kim also leaves behind sister-in-law Karen Kenney of Weymouth, brother-in-law Robert Reynolds and wife Cheryl of Maine, longtime best friend Debbie Werra of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her longtime partner Ron Bayer.

Kim worked for Quincy Medical Center for 20 years before she retired.

Kim was a kind person and was always willing to help a person in need. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 26, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hamel Lydon Chapel at 650 Hancock Street, Quincy.

Donations may be made in Kim’s name to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.