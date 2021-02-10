Kimberly A. Moccia, 55

Kimberly A. Moccia, age 55, of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, died, Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Chelsea, she was raised and educated in Quincy. Kimberly was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1983, and the New England Banking Institute. She had lived in Quincy for the past several years, previously in Holbrook for many years.

Kimberly was employed as a mortgage loan officer for thirty-five years. Most recently, she had worked for Cambridge Savings Bank. Prior to that, she had worked for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Radius Financial Group, and Mortgage Financial.

Kimberly was an affiliate member of the South Shore Realtors® and the Women’s Council of Realtors®, South Shore Chapter.

Kimberly loved animals, especially her four Yorkies and two cats. She was a founding member of a day care for small dogs. She also enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and playing tennis. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Kim also loved lobster and enjoyed getting together with friends for lobster dinners.

Beloved daughter of Joseph A. Moccia and his companion Annette M. Lombardo of Weymouth, and the late Margaret T. (Powers) Damata. Devoted sister of Mary Teresa Marshall and her husband Jeffrey of Arizona, Donna Walsh and her husband Evan of Quincy, Allison Damata of Quincy, and Michael Moccia of Florida. Niece of Samuel Moccia of Randolph. Partner of Mary Kamb of Quincy. Former wife and dear friend of Kimberly Allard of Holbrook. Kimberly is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, February 12, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those unable to attend are invited to join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84042167292?pwd=bXpJVHFRblBSdWgra1lLdGg4eWR1QT09, Passcode: 940696. It will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/q9ytBc4_8vs.

For those who wish, donations in Kimberly’s memory may be made to yorkiesinc.com, a New England based agency specializing in rehoming, adoption, and rescue of Yorkshire Terriers.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.