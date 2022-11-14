Kirsten E. Hunt, 62

Kirsten Ellen Hunt passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 7th, 2022, following a short battle with Lymphoma. She was 62.

She was born to Celeste (Colleton) and Roy Colman in 1960 and lived in North Quincy with her five siblings. Kirsten was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School and Aquinas Junior College. She married her beloved husband, Peter, in 1984. Though she would have been content in Quincy forever, she lived with her family in several cities where she formed life-long friendships: Acton, MA, The Woodlands, TX, Singapore, and most recently Austin, TX.

Kirsten’s greatest joy was raising her four children, and fifteen months ago she ecstatically assumed the role of devoted grandmother. Kirsten’s family dinners were renowned, and her home and table were perpetually open to all. She was the embodiment of “heart of gold”, an overused idiom when it comes to many, but a way of life for Kirsten. She was happiest when surrounded by family on the beaches of Cape Cod and Kennebunk. She loved a rousing game of dominoes, a mystery novel, and had perfected the art of the homemade latte. Kirsten was a keeper of traditions, the guiding force of her family, and a fierce protector of those she loved. She will be dearly remembered and desperately missed.

Kirsten is survived by her husband Peter and four children: Haley Broocks and husband William, Hannah Hunt, Peter Hunt and Justin Hunt. Her granddaughter and light of her life, Celeste Broocks. Her mother, Celeste Colman, and beloved siblings: twin sister Karen Reidy and husband Brian, Lisa Labrique and husband Steve, and Elizabeth, Stephen and wife Kathleen, and Christopher Colman. Her sister-in-law Patti Leahy and husband Bobby. Finally, her adoring nieces and nephews: Brian, Jillian and Kelsey Reidy, Lauren and Matt LaBrique, Kaitlin and Ashley Colman, Bobby and Ben Leahy, and Meg Fonseca.

A visitation will be held at Keohane Funeral Home at 785 Hancock St. in Quincy, MA from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, the 17th of November. A funeral mass in Kirsten’s honor will be held at Sacred Heart Church at 386 Hancock St. in Quincy, MA on Friday, the 18th of November at 10 a.m.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.