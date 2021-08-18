Koch Appointed To New MBTA Board

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch has been named to the new seven-member board that will have oversight over the MBTA.

Koch was appointed to the MBTA Board of Directors on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the new board that was created by legislation approved by Beacon Hill earlier this year. Koch was appointed to the Board of Directors by the MBTA Advisory Board, which includes the chief elected official of the 176 cities and towns the T serves.

Koch has served as the mayor of Quincy since 2008 and as the chairperson of the MBTA Advisory Board since 2011. The Advisory Board’s appointee to the Board of Directors is eligible to serve a four-year term, with the possibility of being reappointed to a second term.

Koch promised to be a strong advocate on the Board of Directors and committed to visit each MBTA community, review their facilities and understand each of their unique challenges and opportunities over the next six months.

“I’m deeply appreciative to have earned the trust and confidence of my colleagues across our region to represent their cities and towns as a member of the MBTA Board of Directors,” Koch said in a statement.

“The Advisory Board provides a critical voice on behalf of communities with a broad range of needs and interests related to MBTA service today and in the future, and I am very much looking forward to fighting for those interests in this role.”

In a statement, the Advisory Board noted Quincy is a diverse, economic justice community served by the MBTA Red Line, commuter rail and buses.

“The selection of Mayor Koch to the new MBTA Governing Board gives cities and towns a strong and effective voice in MBTA decision making,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. “Representation and advocacy for the residents of cities and towns matters.”

“The appointment of Mayor Tom Koch as the Advisory Board’s appointee gives a voice to a cities like Revere, and other communities in Greater Boston about how the T is run,” added Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Mayors make tough decisions every day, and this appointment adds an experienced and tested leader to the new MBTA Governing Board.”