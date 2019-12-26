Koch, Councillors Sworn In On Jan. 6

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch will officially become Quincy’s longest-serving mayor when he is sworn in to a new four-year term on Monday, Jan. 6.

The inauguration, which will also include the organizational meeting for the City Council, is set for 10 a.m. that day in the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center (Old City Hall), 1305 Hancock St.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo will formally swear Koch into office, marking the start of the mayor’s sixth term. Koch will then deliver an inaugural address.

“It will be forward looking,” Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said of the mayor’s remarks.

In his last inaugural address four years ago, Koch announced the start of the Quincy 400 initiative, which will celebrate the 400th anniversary of the settlement of Merrymount by Richard Wollaston in 1625. Koch also highlighted the city’s infrastructure needs, including roads, sidewalks and seawalls, and announced plans to build a new public safety headquarters during those remarks.

In his annual State of the City addresses in the years since then, Koch has highlighted the need for park improvements and affordable housing, announced measures meant to improve the flow of traffic on city streets and plans for the city’s downtown, and touted environmental efforts, among other items.

After the inaugural address, all nine city councillors will be sworn in to their new two-year terms. Eight incumbent members of the council will be returning, joined by Ward 5 Councillor-elect Charles Phelan Jr. Phelan, who was the Ward 5 councillor from 1988 to 1996, replaces Kirsten Hughes on the council; she did not seek re-election last November.

The councillors will then hold an organizational meeting after being sworn in, during which time they will elect a new president. Councillor Nina Liang is reportedly the frontrunner for the position. Liang, an at-large councillor, will begin her third term on the council Monday.

Koch, who turns 57 later on in January, was first elected mayor in 2007. He was re-elected to two-year terms in 2009, 2011 and 2013, and to a four-year term in 2015 after voters approved doubling the mayoral term two years prior. Koch was re-elected in November’s municipal election, garnering 69.15 percent of the votes cast. His opponent, first-time candidate Brenda Ryan, finished with 28.78 percent of the votes.

Two other Quincy mayors have each served for 12 years, Amelio Della Chiesa and James Sheets. Della Chiesa served for four years under a Plan E form of government and then eight years under Plan A; Sheets’ entire tenure was under Plan A, the city’s current form of government.

Prior to running for mayor in 2007, Koch had served as the head of the city’s park department for 12 years. Before that he had been Sheets’ chief of staff for five years and the director of the Council on Aging for three years.

An inaugural reception will take place the evening of Jan. 6 at the Marriott hotel, located at 1000 Marriott Dr. in Crown Colony. The reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost.

The organizational meeting for the School Committee is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m. inside the Coddington Building located at 34 Coddington St. Newly elected committee member Frank Santoro will be sworn in at that time along with the two incumbents re-elected to new four-year terms in November, Paul Bregoli and Kathryn Hubley. Santoro was formerly a committee member for two terms in the 1980s and 1990s. He replaces James DeAmicis on the committee; DeAmicis did not run for re-election last fall.