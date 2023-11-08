Koch Cruises To 7th Term; Ash, Devine, Harris Council Winners; Perdios, Hubley, Bregoli Win School Seats

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch easily won reelection in Tuesday’s municipal election, turning aside a challenge from City Councillor Anne Mahoney.

The election also saw Richard Ash unseat incumbent Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico in a close contest, while Courtney Perdios won a seat on the School Committee, polling the most votes in a six-person field.

In the mayoral election, Koch received 10,282 votes (54.93 percent) to Mahoney’s 8,382 votes (44.78 percent), a margin of 1,900 votes. Quincy’s mayor since 2008, Koch will be sworn in to his third four-year term, and seventh term overall, in January.

Koch outpolled Mahoney in all six of the city’s wards. His largest margin of victory was in Ward 6, which he won 2,228 votes to Mahoney’s 1,245 or 63.97 percent to 35.75 percent. His narrowest margin of victory was in Ward 2, which he won 1,157 votes to Mahoney’s 1,125, or 50.55 percent to 49.15 percent.

Koch on Wednesday said he was proud of his performance in the election.

“I thank the people of Quincy for the confidence they showed in me,” he said in a phone interview. “It was a healthy win and I’m proud of that.”

The mayor added that the “vision remains the same and the work continues.” Koch said his priorities for a new term include the construction of a new Squantum Elementary School, the completion of the new public safety headquarters and the rebuilding of seawalls. In addition, Koch said he would reengage on the Quincy 400 initiative – which will celebrate the 400th anniversary of Quincy’s settlement in 1625 – and work to bring a new performing arts center to the downtown.

“There is plenty of work ahead of us,” he said.

Koch also extended congratulations to each of the 19 other residents who appeared on the ballot, saying he understands how difficult it is to put yourself out there and run for public office.

“I certainly congratulate everyone on the ballot yesterday,” he said. “They all love the city.”

Tuesday’s ballot also included contested City Council races in Wards 2, 4 and 6.

In Ward 2, Ash, the challenger, outpolled Andronico, the incumbent, 1,149 votes (51.2 percent) to 1,094 (48.75 percent), a margin of 55 votes. Andronico is finishing his first full term on the council and second term overall.

In Ward 4, incumbent James Devine turned aside a challenge from Matthew Lyons to win his first full term on the council, and second overall. Devine received 1,499 votes (57.39 percent) to Lyons’ 1,111 votes (42.53 percent), a margin of 388 votes.

In Ward 6, incumbent William Harris bested challenger Deborah Riley, finishing with 1,892 votes (56.26 percent) to her 1,466 votes (43.59 percent), a margin of 426 votes. Harris was elected to his fifth term.

Incumbent Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy (2,946 votes), Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain (2,440) and Councillors at-large Noel DiBona (12,735) and Nina Liang (10,639) were all unopposed on the ballot. McCarthy was reelected to his fourth term and Cain, DiBona and Liang to their fifth terms.

In addition to Ash, two other newcomers will join the City Council in January. Daniel Minton (2,245 votes) was elected to the Ward 5 seat vacated by Charles Phelan Jr., who opted not to seek reelection, and Scott Campbell (9,705) was elected to the seat being vacated by Mahoney. The class of three new city councillors is the most since 2016, when Cain, Harris, DiBona and Liang all joined the council.

In the six-person race for three School Committee seats, Perdios topped the ballot with 8,422 votes, or 20.48 percent of all votes cast. Also winning seats were incumbents Kathryn Hubley, who received 8,210 votes (19.97 percent) and Paul Bregoli, who finished with 7,497 votes (18.23 percent). Hubley and Bregoli were each reelected to their fourth four-year terms.

The third incumbent, Frank Santoro, finished in fourth place with 7,106 votes (17.28 percent), 391 fewer voters than Bregoli received. Liberty Schaaf came in fifth with 5,269 votes (12.81 percent) and Vincent Tran was sixth with 4,541 votes (11.04 percent).

Perdios on Wednesday said she looked forward to joining the School Committee for a second time.

“We’re thrilled about the results,” she said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to our team of volunteers and supporters across the city, and incredibly proud of the campaign we ran. I want to recognize and thank all the poll workers, wardens, and City Clerk Nicole Crispo for their hard work running yesterday’s election. I’d also like to thank Frank Santoro for his many years of service to the Quincy Public Schools, and wish him well in his future endeavors.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to getting back on the School Committee and working hard every day to advocate for our students and be a voice for our families, teachers, and staff.”

Turnout in the election was 29.63 percent, with 18,875 of Quincy’s 63,711 registered voters casting ballots. Ward 1 had the highest turnout at 37.06 percent, followed by Ward 6 (32.19 percent), Ward 3 (29.48 percent), Ward 5 (28.79 percent), Ward 2 (25.28 percent) and Ward 4 (24.29 percent).

Of the city’s precincts, turnout was highest in Ward 6, Precinct 5 (Squantum) where 53.56 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Ward 1, Precinct 4 (Adams Shore) was second at 48.85 percent and Ward 1, Precinct 5 (Houghs Neck) was third at 47.75 percent.