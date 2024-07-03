Koch Defends $285,000 Salary

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch defended his new salary of $285,000, pointing to responsibilities he has as the mayor of Quincy and the work he has done during his time in office.

In May, Koch introduced separate ordinances to raise his salary from $150,900 to $285,000 and to raise the salary of each of the nine city councillors from $29,800 to $47,500, both effective on Jan. 1. City councillors on June 17 approved the new mayoral salary as proposed and $44,500 salaries for themselves, cutting $3,000 from Koch’s proposal.

The proposed raises were met by protests by some residents opposed to them. About two dozen residents rallied outside City Hall on May 29 and many of those same residents and others attended a pair of City Council meetings in June carrying signs urging the councillors to reject the raises.

In an interview this past week inside his City Hall office, Koch defended the raise he would be receiving as well as the raise for the city councillors.

“First of all, the only person who can bring a raise in for the mayor is the mayor, so it’s awkward to begin with – very awkward. As I’ve said from day one, this city is thriving. It’s not by accident. We’re working very hard, we’ve got a great team. I’ve had one raise in 17 years. We brought an outside company in, the number we chose was below the range that was created by the outside company. I’m comfortable with the number,” Koch said.

“I’ve always found it interesting when you look at chiefs of police and fire, superintendents, city managers, town managers, nobody blinks an eye about salaries but when it comes to the elected position, everybody gets all worked up about it. I’m not so sure why and I don’t know that the public understands the enormity of this position. It’s a chief executive role. People see me in the paper at events. That’s all well and good. Those are fun things. But there’s several thousand city employees, there’s budgets, there’s developments you’re putting together, there’s long-term five-year planning and ten-year planning. I’m the appointing authority, the firing authority. There’s a lot to the position. I don’t think people understand that. It’s a half a billion dollar operation. So, I’m grateful the council saw the wisdom in it – and they haven’t had an increase in ten years, so I thought it was appropriate that they also should have an increase.

“I saw signs out front, ‘a backroom deal.’ This was not a backroom deal. This was very open from the beginning. We announced we were getting an outside survey, we shared the outside survey – and of course the press immediately goes to the top number, all hell breaks loose. Then of course from there an ordinance went in – we didn’t have to do it by ordinance form, but I did it. We do it by ordinance form to make sure everything is out there in the open. This certainly was not anything to do with a backroom deal. This was very, very upfront and all the information was out there.”

One of the concerns raised by residents opposed to the raises was that city councillors did not hold a public hearing on them. The council had held a public hearing on the budget on May 13 – after the release of the report by the Dorminson Consulting recommending the mayor’s salary be increased to somewhere between $298,957 and $370,000 but before Koch formally proposed the new salaries for himself and the councillors.

Asked if the council should have held a public hearing specific to the raises, Koch said he would not tell councillors how to do their run their meetings.

“I’m not going to tell the council how to run their meetings. As I just described, this had plenty of public publicity about it out there. This was done over a couple of meetings; it wasn’t one meeting. It was explained and talked about,” Koch said.

“I think the folks that are complaining about the raise would complain if it was a $10,000 increase. I think there’s people that don’t like public officials, there’s a lot of people who don’t like me personally – I get it. But the reality is it’s about the job, not the person.

“We’re the seventh largest city in Massachusetts. Worcester, Cambridge – they’ve got a city manager at $300,000-something, plus a mayor at $100,000-something. We do both and I’m happy to do both. I love the job, I think we’ve gotten a lot done, and if these numbers were in the private sector my salary would be a lot higher than that. But I understand that, that public sector doesn’t pay like the private sector. On the flipside, it shouldn’t be vastly reduced. There should be some compensation in relation to the responsibility of the position.”

The $285,000 salary will make Koch one of the highest-paid mayors in the United States, eclipsing the $207,000 salary of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the $258,000 salary of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Koch said the comparison to the salary of New York’s mayor is unfair because of the perks that come with that job, including the use of Gracie Mansion as an official residence.

“First of all, the mayor of New York has a house, has servants, has drivers. If you’re going to compare it, let’s compare apples to apples, not apples and oranges,” Koch said. “My guess is based on what we did, now a number of cities are going to look at it and probably make some adjustments because all the mayors are in the same boat. They have to bring it in. It’s awkward, it’s difficult, it’s never the right time to do it. So, my guess is you’ll see numbers that will increase.”

“I know that there are some people that don’t like my agenda and don’t like what we’ve done,” Koch added. “Having said that, this city has gone through a renaissance the last 12 years and we have seen incredible investment in this city. We’re seeing a number of new housing starts. We’re seeing a lot of new retail establishments, namely restaurants. We’re seeing the parks transformed. We’re on our fifth new school. We’re doing seawalls. We’re doing the water and sewer.

“There’s communities that can’t do a piece of what we’re doing well within the Prop 2 1/2 cap. That doesn’t happen by accident. Nobody else is going to say it. I’ll say it – it’s not an accident. This is good planning. This is good executive decisions. This is good collaboration with my colleagues in government. This city is on the move and there are some people that want us to continue to be a sleepy old town that it was 30 years ago. Those days are gone.”

City Council President Ian Cain on June 17 introduced a proposed ordinance that would tie the salary of the mayor and city councillors to changes in the consumer price index in the Boston region. It would also create a process where an independent salary review committee – consisting of three members appointed by the City Council – would review those salaries every five years, and states that “any proposed changes to the salary adjustment mechanism or additional salary increases” for the mayor or city councillors “must be presented at a public hearing before final approval by the City Council.” In addition, the mayor’s salary could be subject to performance-based adjustments, with the council responsible for setting those metrics.

In the recent interview, Koch said he was open to Cain’s proposal.

“I think it makes sense to put something in place so we don’t have to go through this every 10 or 15 years. It does make sense to do something,” the mayor said.

“I got comments from a lot of people that they were shocked at how low my number is today. They were really taken back by that, so that shows you how far back it goes and it is out of whack, whether it’s Tom Koch or somebody else sitting here.”

Koch was first elected mayor in 2007 and was reelected to his current four-year term last fall. During the recent interview, he said would not seek another salary increase during his current term, which expires in January 2028.