Koch Lauds Former Mayor McCauley As ‘No-Nonsense Leader,’ Dedicated Public Servant

Mayor Thomas Koch will order flags at all public facilities in Quincy be lowered to half-staff in memory and tribute to former Quincy Mayor Francis X. McCauley who passed away Nov. 3 at the age of 91.

In a statement, Koch called McCauley “a no-nonsense leader” who helped guide the city through the economic challenges of the 1980s including the implementation of Proposition 2 and a half.

“Over the last half-century, few people have given as much of themselves to our beloved city as Frank McCauley, and on behalf a grateful community, I extend my deepest sympathies to his five children and the entire McCauley family.

“He became Mayor during one of the most challenging eras of local government — the implementation of Proposition 2.5. It was a time that required some incredibly difficult decisions, a steadfast resolve, and a singular focus on the City’s financial future. He was a no-nonsense leader and suffered no fools, making him a perfect fit to navigate those difficult times and making the City prosper along the way.

“Beyond his accomplishments as Mayor, there is no greater evidence of his love for this City than his returning to elected office as both a School Committee member and City Councilor, always with a sharp eye on the City’s bottom line. He truly understood the value of public of service, and he believed in it. He served this community in one way or another for four decades, and we are without question a far better place today because of Frank McCauley.

On a personal note, I will always be incredibly grateful to Frank for giving me my first job in public service as Director of the Council on Aging, and through the years I often called on him for advice and counsel. He was never afraid to share his opinion, and it was always appreciated.”

Mayor Koch will direct flags at all public facilities to lowered to half-staff on the days of Mayor McCauley’s services which are currently pending.