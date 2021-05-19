Koch Nixes Plan To Buy Land For Quincy College, City Hall Building

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch has withdrawn his request to borrow $23 million to buy two pieces of land in Quincy Center as the first step in his plan to construct a new $100 million building to house both Quincy College and municipal offices presently located in the city hall annex.

Koch withdraw his request to borrow the $23 million Monday morning, hours before the City Council planned to vote on the matter. Several city councillors had expressed concerns about the proposal at prior committee meetings and the bond’s fate was uncertain headed into this week.

The mayor withdrew his request to borrow the $23 million in a letter written early Monday to Council President Nina Liang. Koch cited opposition from councillors in his withdrawal letter.

“Over the last several weeks, you and your colleagues have engaged in a robust dialogue on this matter, and I very much appreciate the thoughtful questions, ideas and concerns the debate has generated,” Koch wrote to Liang. “It is clear to me that the body is not prepared to move forward on this proposal at this time.”

The administration, Koch said, “will take this opportunity to explore options with our county, state and federal partners, and move forward on the expansive planning process together with the College that incorporates many of the thoughts you and your colleagues have shared with me both directly and as part of the public debate.”

“I continue to believe deeply that the college and its future is of vital importance to our community, and that providing it a permanent home is a critical element of that future,” Koch said. “For more than 60 years, Quincy College has created opportunity for so many who might not otherwise have access to higher education. I believe we have a clear responsibility to ensure that those opportunities not only continue to be provided but are enhanced and expanded in the years to come.

“I look forward to continuing to work in close collaboration in the coming months with you and the Council on this matter. Thank you for your attention to this request.”

Koch first announced plans to construct a new building to house both the college, which is owned by the city, and municipal offices in his January 2020 inaugural address. The building would have been located on the site of the Munroe Building in Quincy Center.

The $23 million bond would have allowed the city to purchase the Munroe Building and a nearby parking lot, relocate its tenants, and design the new facility.

Conceptual plans called for a 16-story, 205,000-square-foot building to house both the college and municipal offices now in the glass city hall annex building. A city consultant said last month it would cost $100 million to construct the new building, which could open as soon as 2025.

The City Council’s finance committee had met twice, once in April and again on May 13, to review the initial $23 million ask.

Support from six of the nine city councillors was necessary in order for the bond to be approved. Several councillors had raised concerns about the project, or stated their opposition to the proposal, during the May 13 meeting.

Liang, the council president, said she would vote against the bond during last week’s meeting. She said the college’s outlook remains uncertain and compared financing the project with getting a loan to open a new business.

“Back when we were building out restaurants, if I went to a bank and said I want to borrow x amount of dollars to build out a new restaurant, I would have to show some guarantees about how I’m going to hit our break-even point to take out that loan,” Liang said.

“I approach this the same way. If we are going to spend $23 million to purchase this building and invest in this property…there needs to be some guarantees and I, based on the information that was provided, just don’t see that. I don’t see it being worth the risk.”

Councillor Anne Mahoney urged the administration to hit pause on the building project and instead focus on “some of the underpinning problems of the college.” She also reiterated her support for having the college work with the state to discuss becoming a community college – councillors had unanimously approved a resolution asking the school to do so on May 3.

“I don’t think a new building, a 16-story building, is going to take pressure off of you,” Mahoney said, addressing college president Richard DeCristofaro.

“I think we really need to take a giant step backwards and not talk about acquiring buildings and building buildings and doing that, and just try to get a good footing on Quincy College to see where it can go. I personally think a conversation with the state would make tons of sense.”

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. said the city should first take a look at how the school is governed.

“If we’re going to do something, we should look at the governance of Quincy College. The current governance led us down a path where we lost the nursing program for a while. We lost a lot of things in the college,” he said.

“Before we vote on any of this stuff, we should be looking at a change in governance in Quincy College. Either they are a city department, or they are not a city department.”

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci began the May 13 meeting by saying a $100 million investment in the new building might not be a good value for the city’s taxpayers given that only 19 percent of Quincy College’s students are Quincy residents.

“For me that just doesn’t equate to being enough benefit for the residents to justify that kind of investment,” he said. “Not to mention, I think, many of us, myself included, have a lot of remaining concerns about the college’s finances, governance, and quite frankly about its longevity.”

Palmucci suggested, however, that the city could still go through with the initial land acquisition. The city, he said, should acquire the parcels now while they are available for sale and determine how to use them in the future.

To that end, Palmucci made a motion to strike references to the college from the bond order, but that proposal failed in a 3-4 vote. William Harris and David McCarthy joined Palmucci in supporting the amendment. Anthony Andronico, Ian Cain, Mahoney and Phelan voted against it. Noel DiBona voted present and Liang was not in attendance for that vote.

Later during the May 13 meeting, Cain, who had expressed skepticism about the project during both committee sessions, made a motion to put the $23 million bond up for a vote.

“This is a complicated issue, but none of the decisions we are going to make tonight have anything to do with the governance of the college and I think that is probably for another day,” he said. “I don’t want to waste any more time discussing this.”

McCarthy, the chairman of the finance committee, denied Cain’s motion to put the matter up for a vote. McCarthy said he wanted to get additional input from councillors and said there was already a committee meeting scheduled for Monday.

Several councillors, including Andronico, DiBona, Palmucci and Phelan, said they were not ready to vote on the matter on May 13 and wanted to wait until Monday.

Cain then challenged McCarthy’s denial of his motion to put the bond to a vote. Councillors voted 5-4 to uphold McCarthy’s decision. DiBona, Harris, Palmucci and Phelan joined McCarthy in upholding the ruling. Andronico, Cain, Liang and Mahoney voted to overrule the initial decision.

Following that vote, DiBona said he was undecided on the $23 million request. If it were to pass, he suggested the council could ask residents to weigh in on the subsequent $100 million bond via a binding or non-binding ballot question.

“Put it in the hands of them and let everybody have a voice on that,” DiBona said.

McCarthy closed the May 13 meeting by reiterating his support for the project, saying a new building would help the college attract students.

“I think the facility does matter when kids and families are making decisions. That’s why they go on college visits – to look at the facility and see what they can get,” McCarthy said.

“It would be a destination in Quincy Center. It would help us more than it does now economically. And, I think folks would come back. I don’t think folks want to hide behind their computer screens online for the rest of their lives.”