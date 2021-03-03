Koch Proposes Re-Financing Of City’s Pension Liability

Mayor Thomas Koch has announced a proposal that his office says will save tens of millions of dollars every year by changing how the city pays down the outstanding pension obligation for employees who largely worked for the city prior to major state reforms decades ago.

Details of the proposal were announced in a press release issued by the mayor’s office.

According to the release, the mayor’s administration proposes exchanging the current system of an annual budget appropriation to pay down the pension liability – this year close to $30 million – for a bond financing plan that will reduce the annual payment by potentially $20 million the first year and tens of millions of dollars in subsequent years.

Instead of an annual budget appropriation, which increases ever year and is susceptible to market swings based on the investment performance of pension funds, the city would fund the entire outstanding liability up-front and then pay back the debt on a set schedule with a set interest rate.

Koch likened the innovative plan to refinancing a house, saying market conditions of historically low interest rates make the move not only feasible but extraordinarily beneficial to the city and its taxpayers.

“This is a fiscal game-changer for the city by creating millions of dollars in annual savings and ensuring the kind of ongoing financial stability that is vital to our future,” Koch said in the release. “The savings this will produce will help us build reserves for other major employee benefit obligations, help us weather the current downturn, and create flexibility in so many areas. This is innovative, rational and forward-thinking, and I’m grateful for the work of Municipal Finance Director Eric Mason and his team for their great work on pushing this forward.”

The mayor’s administration will submit an appropriation request for the bond financing package this spring. The final number will be determined through the annual actuarial study conducted by the City’s independent Retirement Board that determines the outstanding liability, but it is estimated to be more than $400 million.

The outstanding liability is largely a product of policies dating back decades when City employees did not contribute a substantial amount of their salaries toward their pensions. Reforms in the 1990s and 2000s changed that, and city employees working today are largely self-funding their pensions through weekly contributions.

As part of the earlier reforms, the state mandated that all cities and towns fully fund their outstanding liabilities by the year 2038. The City’s current annual appropriation to the pension system is based on that timeline. It increases every year to meet that schedule, and additional increases occur when invested pension funds do meet at least a 7-percent return. The Retirement Board, which is an independent authority overseen by state regulators, makes investment decisions for the fund.

In essence, the plan would exchange the risk factor related to investment performance from the 7-percent threshold to a 3-percent threshold that’s likely to be the interest rate on the refinancing package.

As one component of the proposal, Koch this week submitted special legislation with the City Council that would add two new members to the Retirement Board to deal strictly with investment matters. The members would be appointed by the mayor and according to the legislation, would be the City’s Chief Financial Officer or his or her designee and someone with experience in financial services or management.

The proposal was submitted to the Council’s Ordinance Committee chaired by Councillor Anne Mahoney. There was no discussion on the proposal by councillors Monday night.

Because retirement systems are overseen by state regulators, the proposal would need to be approved by the Legislature and Governor Baker in addition to the City Council. The additional members would only be allowed to participate matters related directly to investment policy and not the Board’s other functions such as approving retirements.

“It’s not a deal-breaker when it comes to the overall plan, but I think it only makes sense for tthe board to have additional expertise in investment management based on the size of the commitment the city is proposing to make,” Koch said.