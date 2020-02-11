Koch Recusing Himself From Selection Process For New Police Recruits

Mayor Thomas Koch will recuse himself from the selection process for an upcoming class of police recruits due to the placement of his oldest son, Cornelius, on the qualified applicants list from the state Civil Service Commission, according to a statement released by the mayor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Koch has requested that former State Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett review the candidates for appointment and speak with the Quincy Police detectives who performed the personal background checks on the candidates. Bennett will recommend and select the candidates – who are all appointed based on a ranked score provided by Civil Service that couples test results and veterans status.

The appointments follow the order of the list provided by Civil Service, unless individual candidates fail the background investigation or do not meet Quincy residency requirements.