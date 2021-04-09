Koch Seeking $475M Pension Bond

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch on Monday will put forward a $475 million bond to cover the cost of Quincy’s pension obligations.

The bond order will be introduced at Monday night’s meeting of the City Council.

Massachusetts requires cities and towns to fully fund their outstanding pension obligations by fiscal year 2038, which begins in July 2037. Quincy currently pays down the pension obligation through its annual budget. The budget for the current fiscal year, FY21, includes $32.18 million for pension benefits. The FY20 budget set aside $29.76 million for pensions and the FY19 budget set aside $28.02 million.

Koch, when he first announced he would seek a pension bond in March, said doing so would save the city $20 million in the first year and millions of dollars in subsequent years.

“This is a fiscal game-changer for the city by creating millions of dollars in annual savings and ensuring the kind of ongoing financial stability that is vital to our future,” Koch said in the statement.

“The savings this will produce will help us build reserves for other major employee benefit obligations, help us weather the current downturn, and create flexibility in so many areas.”

Koch on March 1 had also introduced a home rule petition to add two new members of the city’s retirement board, the city’s director of municipal finance or their designee as well as someone with experience in financial services or management. Those members would only be allowed to participate in discussions concerning the board’s investments and they would have no say in the board’s other functions, such as approving retirements.

The home rule petition is currently pending before the City Council’s ordinance committee. As a home rule petition, it would require approval from state lawmakers after local approval before it could be enacted.

In other business Monday, Koch will seek ask the council to appropriate $1.4 million to remove contaminated sediment from Butlers Pond and natural screening to help filter stormwater. The money would come from the sewer and drain rehabilitation fund, which developers pay into when they construct new buildings in the city.

In addition, Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico will introduce a resolution asking federal regulators to take action regarding the North Weymouth natural gas compressor station. The resolution is being put forward after the unplanned release of natural gas from the compressor on April 6 – the third reported unplanned release from the station in the past eight months.

Councillors will begin the meeting by recognizing local girl scouts.

Monday’s meeting will be held by Zoom and commences at 6:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 933 8625 2040 and password is v3yzZz. The dial-in number for those using their phone is 929-436-2866 and the passcode is 718118.

The meeting also airs live on QATV Channel 9.