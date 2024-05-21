Koch Seeks $285,000 Salary

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch on Monday introduced ordinances that would increase his annual salary to $285,000 and the salary of all nine city councillors to $47,500 each.

If those items are approved by city councillors, the mayor’s salary would increase from $150,943 and the councillors’ salaries would increase from about $29,800 each. The new salaries would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Raises for the mayor and city councillors were last approved in the spring of 2014.

City councillors in April received a report from Dorminson Consulting, recommending the mayor’s salary be increased to between $298,957 and $370,000. The city paid Dorminson $9,500 for the report.

Koch’s chief of staff, Chris Walker, on Monday told city councillors the proposed $285,000 salary for the mayor strikes a balance between the Dorminson recommendation and the compensation for other officials in the region.

“We believe the number strikes a balance between the analysis provided by that study and some straight comparatives with similar communities and positions within the Greater Boston area…It will be higher than some places to start, but that won’t last long based on what we’ve seen in the marketplace. It will be lower to start than a number of places, including the city of Cambridge city manager and the Plymouth town manager position,” Walker said. (The city manager of Cambridge is paid $325,000 and Plymouth’s town manager is paid $293,000.)

In addition, Walker said that the salaries need to be increased to ensure qualified candidates are not dissuaded from running for office in the future.

“I’d like to add a piece of the thinking that hasn’t really been discussed to date, and that’s the future. The proposal is not strictly about raising the salary of our current mayor for the first time in a decade, although that’s true. It’s about raising the salary of the position of mayor to an appropriate place to ensure that when the time comes, the salary is enough to attract and retain experienced, talented, committed, passionate individuals to the position,” Walker said.

“Nobody gets into public service or elected office – you all know that – for the money, but we should not have a system that actively dissuades people from participating.”

“The same argument applies to the second item on the agenda, raising councillors’ salaries to $47,500,” Walker added. “Again, this will be the first adjustment for this body in over a decade and represents what the administration believes is fair, accurate compensation for what you all do every day.”

The ordinance providing a salary increase for the mayor was referred to the council’s finance and ordinance committees, both of which are committees of the whole, for review at a future date.

Ward 6 Councillor William Harris objected to the ordinance providing for an increase in the councillors’ salary, preventing it from being sent to committee at Monday’s meeting. The item can be referred to committee during the next City Council meeting on June 3.

The council’s finance committee is expected to review the budget for the mayor’s office and council office on June 3 during the third and final series of scheduled hearings – those budget hearings begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening, with a regular council meeting set for 7:30 p.m. Koch did not include raises for himself or the councillors in the fiscal year 2025 budget he introduced on May 6. At the time, he said the budget could be adjusted to included raises if they were approved.

The council held a public hearing on the budget on May 13. After Monday’s council meeting, City Solicitor James Timmins said he would need to review whether a separate public hearing would be required relative to the proposed ordinances.