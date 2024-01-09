Koch Sworn In To Seventh Term; ‘Our Work Is Far From Done’

By SCOTT JACKSON

As he began a new term on Monday, Mayor Thomas Koch focused on Quincy’s upcoming 400th anniversary in 2025, touting plans to build a new home for the Massachusett Tribe at Squaw Rock, plant heritage trees across the city, and break ground on a new performing arts center.

Koch, who turns 61 later this month, was sworn in to his seventh term as mayor, and third four-year term, on Monday morning. Already the longest-serving mayor in Quincy’s history, Koch is now in his 17th year in office.

Koch was sworn in by Judge Brian Palmucci, the former Ward 4 city councillor, in front of a standing-room-only audience inside the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center during a 70-minute ceremony that also include the organizational meeting for the City Council. The mayor was sworn in on a Bible gifted to him by his late mother, Simone, which was held by his daughter, Abigail.

During his inaugural remarks delivered after shortly taking the oath of office, Koch said Quincy is in a good place as it approaches the quadricentennial of its settlement in 1625 next year.

“My friends, we are on the eve of a very important year. In 2025, less than a year from today, we will celebrate the 400th anniversary of this community’s settlement. And we will do so on a bedrock foundation of stability the likes of which we have never seen,” Koch said.

“This happens only through the work and collaboration of virtually everyone I mentioned earlier – our City Council, our state delegation, our School Committee all coupled with the day-to-day efforts of our firefighters, our police, teachers, our laborers and office staff, department heads, our business leaders, labor leaders, nonprofits, civic organizations and an engaged citizenry – all pushing in the same direction. All pushing, despite our differences, to create a Quincy that will make future generations proud.

“In so many ways, Quincy is soaring. Our schools, our first responders, our infrastructure departments are better equipped and better funded than at any time in a generation. By the ways we measure quality of life – education, public safety, property value, access to parks and amenities, our cultural diversity, our availability of social services and the ability to be lifted from poverty, we’re right at the top among the commonwealth’s largest cities. And today, we outperform dozens of smaller cities and towns that not too long ago families might have considered as an upgrade from our beloved city.”

There is more work to be done, Koch continued, touching on several projects already in the works, including new developments in the downtown, new schools, and a new municipal broadband network, among others.

“Our work is far from done,” the mayor said. “Historic private investment has led to the creation of thousands of new jobs citywide and millions of dollars in new revenue to provide services to our residents. This year we’ll break ground on multiple major projects in the downtown, bringing specialty retail developed by DJ MacKinnon and Atlantic Development, more needed housing, and a major medical office developed by FoxRock and operated by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to an area that after more than 40 years of decline is once again driving our economy.

“We’re building new schools – the DeCristofaro Learning Center opening this year that will be a model for educating children with autism at the local level; the planning, design and funding of a new Squantum Elementary School; planning for a new elementary school in West Quincy.

“The first steel on our new public safety headquarters will be raised any day now; the expansion of Pine Hill Cemetery and the restoration of Mount Wollaston Cemetery all on schedule; dozens of miles of new roadways, supported by thousands of feet of rebuilt underground water, gas and sewer lines scheduled for this spring and summer. In a concept proposed and shepherded by Councillor Cain, we’ll continue to make progress for a state-of-the-art fiber network across the city.

“The renewal of parks and open spaces will continue with ongoing work at Faxon Park, Squaw Rock, Veterans Stadium and areas across the City. We’ll continue our work protecting and enhancing our rich history as plans for the Adams Presidential Center move forward, and we will unveil new tributes to our naval heritage and our young veterans who served in our nation’s most recent conflicts.

“We do this on a platform of great financial stability: Our bond rating is among the best in the state; our pension obligation to our retirees is fully funded; our property taxes right in the middle of statewide norms. I say it all the time, our taxes are not the lowest – I understand that – they’re also not the highest. But the services we provide are the very best anywhere in the commonwealth. And we’ve done it by staying $40 million under the cap set by Proposition 2 1/2 – only a handful of communities out of 351 across the state can say that.”

Koch then focused on the Quincy 400 initiative, which will celebrate the city’s 400th anniversary next year.

“I’ve spent a little time on where we are and the nuts and bolts of the work ahead, but this morning I want to specifically focus on Quincy 400 and its importance for our community. It’s a going to be time of celebration, with parades, galas, fireworks, events – you know we don’t things small around here. But it is so much more than that,” he said.

“We need to honor those who came before us and understand their struggles and hardships, but also recognize that they had hopes and dreams, the same hopes and dreams that contributed to the creation of this great republic, the United States of America.

“Today, you and I walk on the same ground they did. We hope, we dream and we have our struggles. But we do so building on that strong foundation so that future generations may hope and dream as well – and perhaps with fewer struggles.”

Koch touted three projects that will be included as part of the Quincy 400 initiative, starting with a new home at Squantum’s Squaw Rock for the Massachusetts Tribe at Ponkapoag.

“Over the last several years, it has been a great personal privilege of mine to work with the descendants of the Massachusett Tribe of the Ponkapoag, building relationships, trust and sharing our common values. Their heritage is part of our story, and we will honor that heritage as a community this year by providing the tribe a home at Squaw Rock in Squantum,” Koch said.

“These grounds are sacred to the indigenous peoples of our nation, and the facility we grant the tribe will provide a space for it to meet, conduct business, and celebrate their heritage. As part of this endeavor, we will be putting out a call for artists to build a monument honoring the tribe, its ancestors and its legacy.”

The mayor also announced a program to plant large heritage trees citywide as part of the initiative.

“As part of our 2025 celebrations, we will also launch a major program to plant signature heritage trees in locations across the city. This includes planting specific, large specimens of trees that are part of our history in our parks and our open spaces, and using those trees to honor people and events important in our history,” he said

“We have so many stories to tell as a community – all deeply intertwined with the story of America. From the Massachusett; to the very origins of the idea for our republic born right where we gather today by giants like Hancock, John and Abigail Adams, and John Quincy Adams; to the spirit of innovation in America’s first railroad; the emergence of industry in shipbuilding and granite quarrying. Our grand immigrant tradition, the Germans, the Italians and Irish through today with our thriving Asian-American community. It’s 400 years of stories, and a heritage tree program is one more way to tell those stories for future generations.”

In addition, Koch said he wants to break ground on a performing arts center in Quincy Center next year.

“You may remember a number of years ago we conducted a community planning exercise centered around Quincy 400. We formed committees, held meetings across the city, and solicited input on the kind of things our community wanted to see in the coming years, specifically in 2025,” he said.

“There was one idea that came up in almost every single meeting, and it is my hope that we are in the ground next year for a performing arts center in the downtown. This venue will be built for between 1,000 and 1,200 people and be versatile in its design to accommodate a number of types of performances and events – whether it’s a concert, a comedy show, or a film festival. With all of the progress we’ve made in the downtown, it is time for this kind of cultural jewel to be built.”

On top of those three projects, the mayor said planning for events that will take place as part of the Quincy 400 initiative would begin in earnest.

“The planning for the formal events and celebrations of 2025 will now begin in earnest,” he said. “It is a time for us to highlight everything about our city, and a wonderful opportunity to draw visitors. With that in mind, I’ll be submitting a request to the City Council in the coming weeks to use a portion of our hotel and motel tax revenues – paid for by guests to the city – to fund the planning and event support for our 2025 events.”

While Quincy is preparing for its 400th anniversary in 2025, Koch noted the United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026. The mayor told Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll – who was among the dignitaries present Monday – that Massachusetts should “own” that upcoming anniversary.

“This seminal year for our community will be followed by a seminal year for our nation – the 250th anniversary of our independence,” Koch said. “At the heart of our great experiment were the ideas that germinated right here in our own town square, the taverns of Boston, the public commons all around the city. Yes, Jefferson held the pen for the Declaration, but we all know that Adams was the voice and the heart behind it and Hancock was the money that made a revolution possible.

“Madam Lt. Governor, the commonwealth should own this anniversary, and I stand ready and willing to help in any way possible. Let’s have some fun.”

The mayor dedicated his inaugural address in honor of former Cong. William Delahunt, who was unable to attend Monday’s ceremony.

“As some of you may know, the congressman has had some health challenges lately and he’s unable to be with us today. For more than 5 decades, Bill stood as the epitome of public service – city councillor, legislator, district attorney, congressman. The first member of the House to call Quincy home since John Quincy Adams. During his time in Congress he was consistently voted by his peers among the top ten most bipartisan congressmen for his ability to work together with his colleagues regardless of party. Boy, we could sure use more Bill Delahunts today in DC,” Koch said.

“His work would ultimately take him to all corners of the world and into rooms with some the giants of the 20th century, but he never forgot his roots. He was always a Quincy kid at his core – and his work has left an indelible mark on our community. A wonderful mentor and friend to me personally – thank you Bill, and may God bless you and your family.”

Driscoll, who served as the mayor of Salem before being elected lieutenant governor, said it is an honor to serve in local government.

“I refer to local government as the get-stuff-done branch, the place where there is no hiding, where you’ve got to make decisions, and every single day you’re tasked with issues that arise. Each of you gets elected by the people who live in this community to have their back, the trust they have in as voters to make decisions on their behalf, the ability to be the individuals that are making the call for what type of city Quincy is going to be,” Driscoll said.

“That to me is like the highest honor any neighbor can pay any other neighbor, handing over to you their trust and their faith in how the city is going to be guided and the work that you’re going to do.”

Driscoll said it is important for the state and local communities to work together.

“Gov. Healey and I know when you have a thriving community, we’re going to have a thriving commonwealth. So, we want to celebrate all that you’ve done, put down some markers for what we know you haven’t done yet and want to achieve, and know that you have a strong teammate in all of us,” Driscoll said.

“Both the governor and I played a little bit of hoop in college. We lean into that theme – you may have picked that up for those of you who’ve been paying attention. We really believe in the concept of Team Massachusetts, that it’s everyone doing their part at the local level, at the state level, to ensure that we have the type of commonwealth that works for and welcomes all.

“And I can tell you I don’t think there is a city that has done it better than Quincy. Having an aligned vision, going after it, making investments. When you’re a historic city, you want to cling to the past, but you also have to have an eye toward the future, and you’ve done that here.”

Fr. Martin Dzengeleski, the pastor at Holy Trinity Parish, delivered the opening prayer during Monday’s inaugural ceremony.

“We have been truly blessed by great leadership. Scripture tells us, ‘by their fruits you shall know them.’ The good fruit in Quincy is abundant and we give thanks to you, oh Lord, the giver of all good gifts,” Dzengeleski said. “To quote our own John Quincy Adams, ‘if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, become more, you are a leader.’ We are blessed to have such leadership in Mayor Koch and the city councillors who serve our beloved city.”

Rabbi Mendel Gurkow of Shaloh House Chabad of the South Shore delivered a prayer midway through the ceremony.

“I turn to all of you, our newly elected mayor, our members of City Council, the members of government at the county and state levels…our judicial team…our members of law enforcement and our dear educators,” Gurkow said, “to all take to heart our responsibilities to mentor and guide our fellow citizens in all of our communities in these important issues, which includes as well to accept and embrace all people and races regardless whether we agree with them or not.”

The Rev. Steve Law of the Wollaston Lutheran Church delivered the closing prayer.

“Lord God we thank you for your presence this morning. We thank you especially for the form of government given to us in our beloved city. We pray for the elected officials, their families and staff, all city councillors, all members of the School Committee,” Law said. “Especially we pray for Tom, the mayor of Quincy, through whose unceasing commitment, services, sacrifices reflects how you have been blessing and will continue to bless the city of Quincy.”

The color guards of the Quincy Fire and Police Departments presented the colors at the opening of Monday’s inauguration. Quincy Police Lt. Robert Gillan led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Matthew Hollatz and Grace Cunniff, both 12th grade students at Quincy High School, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The ceremony concluded with a sing-along of “God Bless America.”

More coverage of the mayor’s inauguration and City Council’s organizational meeting in the Jan. 11th issue of The Quincy Sun.