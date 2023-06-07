Koch To Appoint Lt. Mark Kennedy Next Quincy Police Chief

Mayor Thomas P. Koch announces he will appoint Quincy Police Lt. Mark P. Kennedy as the city’s 18th police chief when current Chief Paul Keenan retires later this month.

Kennedy, a Squantum native and a 24-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, scored the highest among four candidates for the chief’s position in a Sole Assessment Center evaluation conducted by the city according to the regulations of the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission. The scores were certified by Civil Service on June 1.

“I say it quite often – we have the very best police department in the entire Commonwealth – and Lt. Kennedy has long been a great example of why I believe that. He loves the City, he knows the City, and he’s dedicated most of his life to making it a better place and keeping our community safe,” said Mayor Koch. “I’m thrilled that Lt. Kennedy will be taking the helm following the past 16 years of extraordinary leadership of Chief Keenan.”

Appointed to the Police Department in 1998, Kennedy has spent the last decade as both a sergeant and lieutenant in charge of various components of the Department’s Special Operations Unit – which includes the motorcycle unit, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the department’s tactical unit. In these roles, Kennedy was responsible for managing grant money, coordinating special events, and preparing and executing major operational and tactical plans.

Prior to that, he supervised patrol units as a Sergeant; and served as a detective in the Special Investigative Unit, working on cases involving child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault and juvenile crimes. He graduated Cum Laude with a law degree from New England School of Law in 2005.

“Lt. Kennedy is very well-respected both within the community and by the members of this department. He is an excellent leader, and I think the men and women of the department and our residents will be incredibly well served,” said Chief Keenan.

Kennedy, 47, holds a litany of professional certifications, including from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Unit Commanders Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was a long-time Treasurer of the Quincy Police Superior Officers’ Association, where he helped lead contract negotiations and managed employee discipline issues. He was elected by his peers throughout Greater Boston to serve as Chairman of the Subcommitee on Safety and Security for the Metro Boston Urban Area Security Initiative, and he’s also served as President of the Quincy Police Mutual Aid Association.

Kennedy grew up in Squantum and lived there for more than 40 years. He is married and has four children.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with the men and women of the Quincy Police Department to keep us moving forward and to work on behalf of the people of this great City. I love Quincy very much, and I am going to everything I can to ensure we remain the safe community we’ve always been,” said Kennedy.