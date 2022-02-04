Koch,Harris Launch Next Phase Toward New Squantum School

Mayor Thomas Koch and Ward 6 City Councillor Bill Harris on Friday launched the next, important phase toward building a new Squantum Elementary School by proposing a $1.5 million feasibility study that is a key part of the state funding process for new schools.

The announcement was made by the mayor’s office.

The city’s project team has worked through the two first phases of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s funding process – winning acceptance into the funding pipeline and proving that the City has the ability to fund and manage a major school project. The next step begins to dive into the details such as educational programming, space needs, studying potential alternatives, and a first draft of potential school designs.

The MSBA has provided more than $200 million to the City over the last decade for building a new Quincy High School, a new Central Middle School, and a new South-West Middle School. The process now ongoing will determine how much state money the City will qualify for when it builds a new Squantum School.

Koch and Harris will present the funding request for the feasibility phase at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“We’re very experienced working with the MSBA, and that experience is giving us the ability to move forward on this vital project at a very good pace,” Koch said in a press release. “I’m grateful for the work of our team from the Quincy Public Schools and the Public Buildings Department to get us to this point where we now ready to really get into the details of our vision and the needs for the Squantum School community.”

Added Harris:

“Keeping this project moving as fast as possible has always been my highest priority as this community’s city councillor. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues beginning on Monday to keep us on track, and I’m focusing all of my efforts to make that happen. This school a centerpiece of the community – and the need to replace it for future generations could not be more clear.”

After the feasibility phase, the city will be allowed to move forward on a full design – when a full budget is developed and final City Council approval will be sought.