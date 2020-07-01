Kurt A. Johnson

Kurt Arthur Johnson, born Dec. 27, 1957, the youngest son of Roy and Barbara Johnson from Houghs Neck, died June 21.

He is survived by his brothers Eric and Jay Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Johnson will always be remembered as a kind, generous, gentle and independent person.

He loved to watch birds and enjoyed his pet dogs. He was happiest on a boat, fishing and living on Peddocks Island.

Here today, gone tomorrow- a lost soul, who only wanted to return to his cottage on Peddocks Island.

He will be missed by his family.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.