Lady Remembered: City Dedicates Abigail Adams Statue At Hancock-Adams Common November 5, 2022November 5, 2022 The City of Quincy dedicated a new 7-foot bronze statue of First Lady Abigail Adams at a ceremony Saturday morning at the Hancock-Adams Common. Keynote speakers at the event were Catherine Algor, president, Massachusetts Historical Society, and Danielle Allen, professor of political philosophy, Harvard University, and director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics. Flanking the new statue are (from left to right) Catherine Allgor, Councillor Anne Mahoney, Mayor Thomas Koch, sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov, Danielle Allen, Cong. Stephen Lynch, Christine Koch, Marianne Peak, Adams National Historical Site; Councillor Nina Liang and School Committee member Emily Lebo. Abigail is shown with a letter in her hand addressed to her husband, Second U.S. President John Adams. In one of her letters to John dated March 31, 1776, Abigail wrote: "In the new code of laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make I desire you would remember the ladies, and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands." Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Several hundred people gathered Saturday morning at the Hancock-Adams Common for the dedication and unveiling of a new bronze statue in honor of First Lady Abigail Adams. Speakers at the ceremony included Mayor Thomas Koch, Cong. Stephen Lynch, Massachusetts Historical Society President Catherine Allgor and Harvard University Professor Danielle Allen. Patriotic bunting and American flags decorated buildings near the common including the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall) shown here. More coverage in the Nov. 10th issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Abigail Adams bronze statue looks out from its granite pedestal in the Hancock-Adams Common. The statue was sculpted by Sergey Eylanbekov who also crafted the statues of John Hancock and John Adams that book-end the common. Other statues sculpted by Eylanbekov include the generals in the Generals Park in Quincy as well as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Washington, D.C. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth