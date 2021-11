The Department of Conservation and Recreation will close a portion of one of the southbound lanes on Quincy Shore Drive during daylight hours this week for landscaping in the center median.

The lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday through Friday of this week from Fenno Street to Caddy Park.

Lanes shifts will be clearly marked, the DCR said, and a State Police detail will be on site.