Larry Norton, Decorated Vietnam Veteran, Veterans’ Advocate, Passes Away At Age 76

Mr. Lawrence M. “Larry” Norton, of Quincy, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away suddenly on October 20, 2020 at the age of 76.

Born in Somerville, he then moved to Quincy where he resided for over 50 years. Mr. Norton was president of the Quincy Vietnam Combat Veterans Combined Armed Forces and was a 51-year member of the Cyril P. Morrissette American Legion Post #294, as past commander. He was very active in the American Legion where he served in many capacities at the state and national levels.

Mr. Norton was a proud Vietnam combat veteran serving with the United States Marines Corps where he was awarded many medals, including the Purple Heart. A proud veteran, Mr. Norton was also past commander of the Quincy Veterans Council.

He was well respected within the City of Quincy for his passion and selfless commitment to those who have served our nation.

Beloved husband of Ruth K. (Steen) Norton. Loving father of Pamela Norton and her boyfriend, Glenn Hermanson, Michael Norton and his wife, Julie all of Quincy, and Kevin Norton and his wife, Tara, of Braintree. Proud Pop to Mikey, Corbett, and Shea. Brother of Kathie Brandt of Chicago, ILL, and the late Paul Norton, Eleanor Trites, Louise Buckley, Thomas Norton and his surviving wife, Joanne, of Somerville, and Ann Eleanor (Nancy) Debonis. Brother in law of Patricia Steen of Abington, Jacqueline Surratt of Colorado, the late Rev. Raymond Steen, OMI, the late Russell Leary and his surviving wife, Ann of Quincy, the late Joseph M. Steen and his surviving wife, Nancy of Wilmington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mayor Thomas Koch, in a statement, said Mr. Norton’s work on behalf of veterans represents an extraordinary legacy.

“The countless contributions Larry made on behalf of this community, his fellow veterans, and particularly the families of the young men who never returned home to Quincy from Vietnam, will stand as an extraordinary legacy,” Koch said.

“We are without question a better City today because of Larry’s passion, his heart, and his selfless commitment. I am saddened by the loss of a friend, but know his work will live on for generations to come. On behalf of a grateful City, I extend my deepest sympathies to Ruthie, Michael, Kevin and Pam on the loss of a true Quincy original.”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots Cooordinator, 21 Drydock Avenue, Box 21-810W, Boston, MA 02210.