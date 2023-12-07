Laura B. Smith, 97

Laura B. (Brann) Smith, age 97, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, December 2, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Laura was born in Hopedale, to the late Lysander A. and Ida May (Adams) Brann. She was raised and educated in Maine. Laura lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Laura was employed as a waitress in the restaurant industry. She worked at the former Finian’s and prior to that had worked at the former Oyster House, both in Quincy. She had been retired for many years.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her many flowers. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. She cherished time spent with them, and supporting the many activities and accomplishments of her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Frederick Smith.

Devoted mother of Aubert Smith and his companion Susie of Dunnellon, Fla., and the late Helen M. (Smith) Mackiewicz.

Loving grandmother of Robert S. Young, Jr., Laureen S. Corey and her husband George, Steve Smith and his wife Chris, David Smith, Paul Smith, and the late Frederick W. “Fred” Young.

Cherished great grandmother and great-great grandmother of many.

Laura was the last of thirteen siblings and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 15, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Braintree Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Laura’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

