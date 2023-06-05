Laura J. Murphy-Eagles of Quincy, died June 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Laura’s life centered around two key areas; her family and her nursing profession. Her family was her greatest love and all of her children and grandchildren were proud to call her mom and nana. As a mother, she raised four wonderful children with her husband Bill and they enjoyed all their activities, sports games and family trips throughout the years. Laura was a compassionate and loving woman whose passion was caring for others. She devoted 36 years to her career as a pediatric oncology nurse. These children suffered from the most difficult forms of illness and she cared for these children and their families with dignity and compassion. The ocean renewed Laura’s energy and she and Bill cherished their time together on their boat chasing sunsets and making beautiful memories with family and friends.

Beloved wife of William B. Eagles of Quincy. Loving mother of William B. Eagles, Jr. of Braintree, Julianna Eagles of Wilbraham, Kara Lally of Dorchester, and Matthew Eagles of Quincy. Cherished sister of Thomas Murphy of Norwell and Janet Murphy of Revere. Loving grandmother to Jordan and Brody. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). All guests are requested to meet directly at the church on Friday morning. Laura’s Funeral Mass will be in Saint Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Laura may be made to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave, Suite 400 Monrovia, CA 91016, https://www.stbaldricks.org/.