Laura M. Pacini, 85

Laura M. (Amadei) Pacini, age 85, of Whitman, died May 3, 2020.

Laura grew up in the South End of Boston and, throughout her life, family was always first. She was an amazing cook and made everything from scratch, including her pasta. Anyone that knew Laura, knew about her love for ice cream.

She was the beloved wife of the late Giovanni L. Pacini. Loving mother of Giovanni A. Pacini, Jr. and his wife Christine of Squantum; Gina M. O’Neil and her husband Michael of Stoughton; and Mario Pacini and his wife Barbara of Foxborough. Proud “Grandma/Mimi/Ma” of Nicholas, Olivia, Chiara, Marco, Juliana, and her step grandsons, Daniel and Javier. Loving sister of Anna Zanelli of Quincy. Aunt of Marco Zanelli. Laura and her husband were lucky to be part of a group of lifelong friends, affectionately known as “The Gang.”

Laura’s family will have a private viewing and service at this time. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in the future at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth for all to attend.

Memorial donations may be made to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, Box 304, Boston MA 02110.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Laura’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.