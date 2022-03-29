Laureano M. Gomez, 99

Laureano M. Gomez, age 99, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, March 28, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, in the comfort of his loving family.

Laureano was born in Mirones, Spain, to the late Cristina Casar and Modesto Gomez. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1966. He lived in Quincy for the past fifty-six years.

Laureano was a confectioner at the former Howard Johnson’s of Quincy and had been retired for many years.

He was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy and a former parishioner of Holy Family Church in Dorchester.

Laureano enjoyed tending to and nurturing his vegetable garden, and sharing the produce with family and friends. Laureano also enjoyed carpentry and fixing things around the house. He was considered a jack-of-all-trades. He also loved family gatherings in the backyard and joining in on a friendly competition of outdoor games.

Beloved husband of the late Angelita M. (Gomez) Gomez.

Devoted father of Modesto “Larry” Gomez of Quincy, Angel “Tony” Gomez and his wife Melba of Merrimac, Ana Maria Gomez of Quincy, and the late Damaso E. “Dan” Gomez and his surviving wife Maria Rosa of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Alex F. Gomez, Rosa C. Gomez, Daniel A. Gomez, Gabriel M. Gomez, and Cristian A. Gomez.

Dear brother of Rosario “Sarito” Gomez of Spain and predeceased by four siblings. Laureano is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, March 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.