Laureen M. Desharnais Reilly, 60

Laureen M. Desharnais Reilly of Quincy, Massachusetts was called home to the Lord Jesus Christ on March 13, 2020, surrounded by her four dear sons and devoted husband.

Laureen was born in Boston on Dec. 26, 1959 and was a proud 1977 graduate of Hull High School where she was a member of the school choir and hockey and football cheerleading squads. She continued her education at Northeastern-Tufts Dental Program where she was class treasurer. She worked for various South Shore dental offices before joining the pain management team at Quincy Medical Center.

Laureen was a kind, caring and fun-loving person who made the most of every moment. Her motto was “enjoy life and keep it simple.” An active parishioner of St. Ann’s Church of Wollaston, she taught CCD for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and traveling with her family. She loved to entertain with family and friends. Her greatest joy in life was supporting her sons and watching them pursue their dreams.

Daughter of the late Robert J. Desharnais and Nancy Downes Desharnais of Hull. She is survived by her beloved husband Steven P. Reilly; her sons Steven P. Reilly, Jr. and husband Gregory L. Sabo of San Francisco, CA; Michael R. Reilly of the QPD; Lucas J. Reilly and fiancé Kristen M. Fraser of Weymouth, MA; and Daniel F. Reilly Petty Officer 2nd Class U.S. Navy of Quincy.

She is also survived by her siblings Robert Desharnais and late wife Loretta of Parma, OH; Richard Desharnais of Randolph, MA; Ronald Desharnais and wife Vickie of Hooksett, NH; Anne Wright and husband Doug of James Island, SC; Frances Desharnais and wife Tara Hennessey of Randolph, MA; and Vincent Desharnais of Quincy.

Sister-in-law of Robert and Eleanor Reilly of Falmouth, MA; David and Andrea Reilly of Holbrook, MA; Nanci Reilly and Bill Driscoll of Quincy; and Diane Barriere of Quincy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

The family would like to thank the Norwell VNA Hospice and the Beth Israel Breast Care Center for their outstanding care.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Laureen’s memory to Road to Responsibly Inc. 1831 Ocean Street Marshfield, MA 02050-4977 or Norwell VNA Hospice 120 Longwater Drive Norwell, MA 02061.

