Lauren M. Mezzetti, 62

Lauren M. (Chiminiello) Mezzetti, age 62, of Lynn, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, March 7, at Salem Hospital.

Born in Cambridge, Lauren was the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Chiminiello.

Lauren graduated from North Quincy High School (Class of 1975), Bridgewater State University (Class of 1980) with a Bachelor’s in physical education and received a Master’s in science education (Class of 2013). Lauren was dedicated to the Lynn Public Schools system for over 25 years teaching at Marshall Middle School, Breed Middle School, Lynn Classical High School, and the last fifteen years at Lynn English High School. Lauren was committed to a life of service and passionately dedicated herself to teaching the children of Lynn. Along with teaching, she was a dedicated department head, girls’ tennis coach, class advisor, webpage administrator, and was awarded numerous grants on behalf of the Lynn English High School Science Department. She was a great advocate and mentor for her students and treated them as her own children.

Lauren was first and foremost a mother. She devoted her life to raising her four children and always put them first. She always found a way to get through many challenging situations with grace. She encouraged her children to do good, dream big, and helped navigate getting there. Lauren was the compass for her family; the glue that held them together. Her loving support and guidance will be deeply missed and is irreplaceable. Her children are forever grateful to have had such a wonderful mother.

Lauren was an avid Patriots fan and loved spending summer vacations at Duxbury beach with her life partner and soulmate, the late Tim Ring. She was a best friend to many and will be remembered by her warm smile and cheerful laugh. Lauren’s undeniable love for her children and devotion to her students has truly made a positive and lasting impact on this world.

Lauren is survived by her beloved children, David and his wife Anca, Kristina, Gary and Marysa Mezzetti, their father Alan and her grandchildren, Shaun, Abigail, Jack, Ayla, and Cecilia. She is also survived by her sister Caren Cardone and husband Daniel; sister Paula Cormican and husband John; and sister Robyn Chiminiello and late husband Francis.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Lauren at Lynn English High School, 50 Goodridge Street, at a later date to be announced. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral services under the direction of the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES 426 BROADWAY (RTE129), LYNN, will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lauren Mezzetti Scholarship Fund, payable to Lynn English High School, c/o Thomas Strangie, Principal, 50 Goodridge Street, Lynn, MA 01902.