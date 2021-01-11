Laurence G. Notarangelo, 89

Laurence G. “Larry” Notarangelo, 89, of Hull, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Born in Quincy on September 8, 1931, he was raised in Quincy Point and was a son of the late Domenic and Josephine (Cariglia) Notarangelo. Larry attended local schools and graduated from the Quincy Vocational High School with the Class of 1951. After high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Larry was honorably discharged on June 6, 1956.

Larry was the proprietor of the Royal Vending Machine Company in Hingham. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Larry retired in 1993. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed working around the house, gardening, feeding the neighborhood pets and hosting Friday night family dinner.

Larry was the father of Lauren M. Gratta and her husband Paul J. Gratta of Norwell, Tracey A. Mitchell of Hull, Gina M. Notarangelo of Norwell, Jack L. Notarangelo and his wife Kim of Hanover, Paul J. Notarangelo and his wife Sharon of Scituate and Deena Ballagh and her husband Dennis of WI. He was the loving grandfather of ten and the loving great grandfather of two. Larry was preceded in death by his siblings Mario, Armando “Peewee” and David Notarangelo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Larry’s funeral service and interment will be celebrated privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be sent to Hull Seaside Animal Rescue, 487 Nantasket Ave., Hull, MA 02045.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Homes.