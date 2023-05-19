Lauretta A. Gill, 92

Lauretta A. (Messina) Gill, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was 92.

Lauretta was born in South Boston on Dec. 29, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Scott) Messina. Lauretta attended St. Augustine’s School and later graduated from Gate of Heaven High School with the Class of 1949. She continued her education at St. Margaret’s Nursing School in Dorchester. Lauretta worked as a registered nurse with St. Margaret’s Hospital for her entire career. She was the charge nurse, working the overnight shift when she retired after more than 30 years of loving and caring service to her patients. Lauretta always said that St. Margaret’s was a very special hospital and was so proud to be a part of this family.

Lauretta was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunt who was the matriarch of her family. She was a woman of great faith. She lived her life caring for her family and others through her love, humility, strength and completely unselfish ways each and every day. She was devoted to her life-long friends from South Boston with whom she grew up with and remained forever close.

Lauretta enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her garden and flowers as she watched the many special birds that visited her on her deck. Lauretta also loved spending time in her second home in Maine that she built with her husband Joe. They enjoyed many wonderful times with family and friends in this special place. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that will continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives that she touched.

Lauretta was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Gill, who died in 2016. The two married on Sept. 10, 1955, together they shared 61 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted Mother of Andrew M. Gill and his wife Laurel of Huntington Beach, California, Joseph M. Gill and his wife Karine of Sarasota, Florida, Lauretta B. Grant and her husband Timothy of Marshfield, and Michael J. Gill and his wife Ann Marie of Raynham. Lauretta was the loving grandmother of Samantha J. Gill of Huntington Beach, California, Delia Grant of Marshfield, Lauretta K. Grant of Marshfield, Breidi Gill of South Boston, Joseph Gill of Raynham, and Laura Ann Gill of Raynham. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Ida Messina, Al Messina, Harry Messina, Bernadette Manning, and Joseph Messina. Lauretta is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, May 25, 2023, 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services conclude with interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lauretta may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting: www.stjude.org or My Brother’s Keeper by visiting: www.mybrotherskeeper.org.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.