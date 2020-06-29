Lauretta B. Todesca, 70

Lauretta B. (D’Alessandro) Todesca, age 70, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.

Lauretta was born in Quincy, to the late Guido “Larry” and Delma (Cellucci) D’Alessandro. She was raised and educated in Quincy, and graduated from Fontbonne Academy. Lauretta also attended Quincy Junior College.

She was employed as a teller at the Quincy Credit Union for over twenty-five years, retiring three years ago.

Lauretta enjoyed spending time with friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially to her late husband, daughters, and granddaughters.

Beloved wife of the late Antonio Todesca. Devoted mother of Sylvana Prodanas and her husband Sean of Seekonk, Andriana Belanger and her husband Joshua of Manchester, N.H. Loving grandmother of Sophia and Kayleigh. Sister-in-law of Charles Todesco and his wife Elena of Westwood, Carmelina Abruzzese and her husband Joseph of Dedham, Vincenzia Petriello and her husband Attilio of Roslindale, and the late Maria Todesca. She is also survived by her aunt, Geraldine A. McNealy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, July 2, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 6, at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.