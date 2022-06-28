Laurie A. Deery, 53

Laurie A. (McInnis) Deery, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 26, 2022 at the age of 53.

Laurie was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School. Laurie worked for many years as a day care teacher, mostly at Beechwood On The Bay. Laurie also worked as cafeteria assistant at Merrymount School and at Quincy High School. Laurie was a kind person who loved working with children. She stayed positive and strong throughout her illness. Her greatest joy in life was to be a Mom. She was always there for her son, James.

She was the beloved wife of Neil J. Deery. Cherished daughter of Carol A. McInnis and the late Daniel E. McInnis. Loving sister of Heather Frasso of Quincy, Daniel S. McInnis of Quincy, and Katherine Herrick of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, her cousins and her aunt, as well as many lifelong friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Washington Street, Quincy, MA. Burial in Old North Cemetery in Weymouth at a later date.

Donations in memory of Laurie may be made to Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc., 90 Shore Ave., Quincy, MA 02169, or Toys for Tots.