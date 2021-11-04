Laurie A. DiMattio, 56

Laurie Ann (Maule) DiMattio, 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She fought courageously for several months before losing her battle with cancer.

Born in Quincy, MA, to the late John and Joan Maule (Morton) of Weymouth. She graduated from North Quincy High School and attended Northeastern University. She was employed at Black Rock Country Club as a bar manager for 18 years, a job that she was dedicated to and loved.

She enjoyed gardening fresh vegetables, planting seasonal flowers, spending time with family as well as cracking jokes with everyone in her presence. She especially loved playing with her dogs, Simba and Nala. If Judge Judy or Jaws was not on television, then it was the Food Network.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, William Francis DiMattio of Quincy. She is also survived by her daughters Kristen Ann DiMattio of Avon, and Elizabeth Grace DiMattio of Quincy; and her sisters: Bonnie Jenkins of Ohio, Cheryl Netter of Ohio, and Gayle Mascarello of Massachusetts. She is especially loved by her in-laws Ann and the late William DiMattio of Quincy as well as uncle William Morton of South Carolina, brothers-in-law Kevin and his wife Rose DiMattio of Whitman and Mark DiMattio of Quincy. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, November 11, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Parish, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent in Laurie’s name to the Herren Project, P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or by visiting herrenproject.org/donate.

