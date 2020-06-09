Law Firm Donates Bicycle Helmets To Quincy Police Dept.

The Boston Law Firm, Breakstone, White & Gluck has again donated over 200 bicycle helmets to the Quincy Police Department. The donation comes as part of their 2020 Project KidsSafe campaign.

“We are so thankful to be chosen as a recipient once again this year – for the fourth year in a row,” said Quincy Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas. “During this pandemic, we have seen many families enjoying various outdoor activities together. Bicycle riding as a family is an excellent way to get exercise and bond while enjoying the great outdoors!

“Although the law requires anyone 16 years and younger to wear a helmet, it’s important that all bicyclists wear a helmet. Parents that wear helmets set a good example and send a strong message that bicycle safety is important. Helmets are essential because accidents can happen at any time, even on quick trips,” Barkas added.

If you, or your child(ren) need a helmet, email Sgt. Karyn Barkas at kbarkas@quincyma.gov with size(s) needed. First come, first served. Sizes small, medium, large are available.

Breakstone, White & Gluck founded the campaign in 2013, and so far have donated over 30,000 helmets to various organizations. This year, they are donating 4,000 helmets in partnership with more than 40 police departments, community organizations, schools, and bicycle committees.