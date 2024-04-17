Lawrence A. Cavanaugh, 88

Lawrence A. “Law” Cavanaugh of Squantum, originally from South Boston, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the age of 88.

Law was born to Sylvester and Catherine (King) Cavanaugh in 1935. He was very proud to be born and raised in Southie, where he could often be found hanging on the corner at I & Broadway or H & E Fifth or playing softball. When he was 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. Being a Marine was pivotal to who he was. Upon returning home he married his sweetheart, Dee, on Valentineʼs Day in 1960. Law held various jobs…working for the railroad, running the “Fruit Store”, auditing for Stop and Shop and ultimately retiring from the Boston Parks Department where he worked as a foreman.

When he moved to Squantum in 1972 he had a sign on the lawn that read “6.2 miles to Southie”… a distance he would often run (before running was cool). He grew to love Squantum once he got to know the people, especially the crew who hung out at Squantum Cutters, a place he went every morning, where the corner chair was designated as “Law’s Chair.”

In retirement, Law’s greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. His other favorite pastimes included traveling the 48 states in a motor home and visiting Ireland with his family. He also loved golfing, bowling and playing pool with his friends. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox. He supported anything his grandchildren participated in, even his grandson’s hockey team, which sometimes meant cheering for Dorchester. He also loved getting a coffee every morning with Dee, sitting in the car to read the paper and do the crossword puzzle and signing while using the steering wheel as a drum.

Law was the beloved husband of 64 years to Diana E. (Rose) Cavanaugh. Cherished father of Diana Woodbury and Lauren Kelly and her husband Aongus all of Squantum. Devoted Papa to Samantha Woodbury, the late Lawrence Woodbury, Irene Kelly, Liam Kelly, Evelyn Kelly, and Grace Kelly. Brother of the late Richard, John and Stephen Cavanaugh and Sr. Marie Lawrence “Nancy” Cavanaugh, CSJ. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Law was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him, including dogs. He will be greatly missed.

Semper Fi.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to DAV https://www.dav.org.