Lawrence J. Callahan, 88

Lawrence J. “Larry” Callahan, age 88, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away, peacefully, Monday, June 10, 2024 at Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Rockland.

Larry was born in Waltham, to the late William J. and Dorothy A. (McCarthy) Callahan. Raised and educated in Quincy’s Houghs Neck, he was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1953. He graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor degree of Science in Mathematics and then received his Master’s degree from the former Boston State College. He lived in Weymouth for thirteen years, previously in Quincy’s Houghs Neck.

He worked as a mathematics teacher at Hull High School for thirty years. He loved his students and loved to challenge them. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching and being able to make even the smallest difference in someone’s life. Their success was his success.

He also worked as an estimator for The Cheviot Corporation, a glass and ceiling specialty contractor, for twenty years.

When Larry retired, he couldn’t sit still. He still had to find someone to help; so, he volunteered for South Shore Elder Services delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors, even as a senior himself. His favorite part of that was the personal relationships he established with the clients.

Larry was also known as Captain Black, because he had a life-long love of sailing which prompted him to enjoy competitive sailboat racing for years. He participated in and won many a regatta! Some days, his late wife, Jayne, couldn’t get him off the water! He enjoyed making others laugh, putting them at ease and making them smile.

A very religious man, Larry was always praying for everyone around him. He held strength, like his late wife, Jayne, always facing whatever obstacle came his way head-on, together, and with his faith.

Beloved husband for fifty years of Jayne M. (Collins) Callahan, who died on April 22, 2023.

Father of James Callahan, Patricia Callahan, and the late David Callahan. Step-father of Brian Sutherland and the late Kerri A. McCarthy.

Loving grandfather of Nicole A. McCarthy, William Callahan, and the late Shauna M. McCarthy.

Cherished great grandfather of Alyannah and Grace.

He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Jerome Parish, 632 Bridge Street, Weymouth, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to The Sailing Foundation, 4817 Lake Washington BLVD NE APT #5, Kirkland, WA 98033 or by visiting https://thesailingfoundation.org/support-us/.