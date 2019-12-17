Lawrence M. Curtin Sr.

Lawrence M. “Larry” Curtin Sr. of Braintree, formerly Quincy, died Dec. 14.

Larry was born in Quincy to the late David and Cecelia Curtin. He graduated in 1950 from Quincy High School, where he excelled in football as the left tight end. Larry was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and at the time of his separation earned his rank as sergeant. For many years, Larry worked for New England telephone where he later retired from. His family was his world and he loved to spend time with them.

Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Dorothy A. Curtin (Gallo). Loving father of Linda J. Curtin of Braintree, Laura A. Redington and her husband Tom of Braintree, Lawrence M. Curtin Jr. and his wife Janet of Springfield, VA, Gerard F. Curtin and his wife Michelle of Plymouth and Patrick M. Sr. and his wife Marie of Braintree. Proud Pa of Jenna Curtin, Meghan Atwell, Caitlin Redington, Chris Redington, Tommy Redington, Alyssa Redington, Kim Curtin, Larry Curtin, Gerard Curtin Jr., Patrick Curtin Jr., Ryan Curtin and Dylan Curtin and Great Pa of Patrick Curtin III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings, Edna Marini, David Curtin Jr., James Curtin and Marion Fitzgerald.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 11:30 AM.

Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.