Lawrence M. Kenney, 94

Lawrence W. Kenney, of Holbrook and formerly of Quincy and Jamaica Plain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 94.

Born in Dorchester on August 31, 1926, he was raised in Jamaica Plain and was the son of the late Luke and Annie (Reilly) Kenney. He attended local schools and graduated from Boston English High School with the Class of 1945. After high school, Lawrence enlisted into the United States Army and proudly served his country during WWII. Lawrence was honorably discharged on November 28, 1946. Following his time in the service, Lawrence continued his education at Northeastern University and earned his bachelor’s degree in business. Before retirement, Lawrence worked as a field representative in the insurance industry. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Lawrence was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Lewis) Kenney, who died in 1993. The two shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Lawrence J. Kenney of Holbrook and William P. Kenney of Woburn. Lawrence is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Francis Kenney, Marie Fergus and George Kenney.

Lawrence, aka Uncle Lawrence, Uncle Larry or Larry Sr. was an avid and accomplished golfer and enjoyed playing at the Easton Country Club and the Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton as well as watching professional golf on television. In his later years, he also enjoyed watching Red Sox baseball games and New England Patriots football games along with a number of game shows, Jeopardy! being his favorite. Later in life he also enjoyed playing billiards from time to time and was a very good ping pong player.

Larry Sr. was a selfless person with a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband and father who was easy going and known for having a very nice presence about him. Larry Sr’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

