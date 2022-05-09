Lawrence R. Donahue, Jr.

Lawrence R. “Larry” Donahue, Jr., of Quincy, died May 8, 2022.

Larry was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. He graduated from North Quincy High School and went right into the service. After, he worked for Boston Gear Works for many years until retiring. His family and faith were very important to him and he took pride in keeping up his home. Larry enjoyed crossword puzzles and his independence. He was a kind and quiet man who was good to his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was thoughtful and never forgot a birthday. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Loving brother of Carole DiRamio and her husband Edward of Quincy. Cherished uncle of Mary McCulloch and her husband John of Hanson, Rosemarie Gerrior and her wife Dorothy of Bellingham, and Edward DiRamio Jr. and his wife Angela of Weymouth. Great Uncle to John and Amanda McCulloch and Liana, Carissa, and Paul DiRamio and great great uncle of Elizabeth Marie McCulloch and the late Maria Grace McCulloch.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Larry may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Divine Mercy Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

