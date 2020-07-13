Lawrence W. DeCelle, Jr., 92

Lawrence W. DeCelle, Jr. age 92 of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died July 11 at Season’s Hospice in Milton surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Quincy, he was educated in Quincy schools. He went on to serve in the Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Larry graduated from Newman Preparatory Academy and in 1957 received his associate in engineering degree from the Lincoln Institute of Northeastern University.

He previously worked as the chief engineer for A.A. Will in Milton before joining the Engineering Department at the town of Milton in 1967. In 1973 when the Department of Public Works was established, he became its first director and worked for the town of Milton for 25 years before retiring in 1993.

Larry was an active member of the Milton Kiwanis Club serving as president in 1986-1987. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 114 in Milton, The Neighborhood Club in Quincy, Milton Knights of Columbus, Massachusetts Municipal Engineers, Massachusetts Tree Wardens and Foresters, New England Waterworks Association, and Massachusetts Highway Association. He was also an avid sports fan, played AAA baseball, slow and fast pitch softball for many years and a member of the Cunningham Men’s Bowling League.

Beloved Husband of Marta R. (Casta). Father of Denise DeCelle and partner Robert Masters of Quincy, Mary G. Connolly and husband Jack of Milton, James S. DeCelle and wife Sheila of Walpole, Joyce M. Zavas of N.H., Martha C. DeCelle of Weymouth, and the late Lawrence W. DeCelle III. Brother of Lois Reviere of Kingston, Marilyn Sebastianmelli of OH, and the late Robert DeCelle and Barbara Carew. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Thursday morning at 10:30am.

Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at floatinghospital.org.