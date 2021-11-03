Lebo, Cahill, Gutro Win School Committee Seats

By SCOTT JACKSON

Incumbent School Committee members Emily Lebo and Douglas Gutro were reelected to the School Committee in Quincy’s municipal election on Tuesday, and first-time candidate Tina Cahill will join them on the committee in January after winning a seat.

Meanwhile, all nine incumbent city councillors won new terms, including those running in contested races.

Lebo topped the six-person field in the School Committee race, finishing with 5,128 votes. Cahill was second with 4,807 votes and Gutro finished third with 4,439 votes.

Coming in fourth place was incumbent Courtney Perdios, who had been appointed to the committee in February, with 4,388 votes, 51 fewer than Gutro. First-time candidates Liberty Schaaf and Liz Speakman finished fifth and sixth, with 3,802 and 3,330 votes respectively.

Cahill and Lebo had topped the field in the September preliminary election, with 2,330 and 2,216 votes respectively. Perdios placed third in the preliminary with 1,984 votes followed by Schaaf with 1,915 votes and Gutro with 1,777.

Lebo has served ten years on the committee and Gutro, a former city councillor, is concluding his first four-year term on the board.

In the city councillor at-large race, incumbent Noel DiBona topped the field with 7,732 votes. Fellow incumbents Anne Mahoney (6,917 votes) and Nina Liang (6,720) were also reelected. Challenger William Burke finished with 2,705 votes.

DiBona and Liang were elected to their fourth terms on the council and Mahoney her third. DiBona and Mahoney both previously served on the school board.

In the Ward 1 council race, incumbent David McCarthy bested challenger Joseph Murphy, 1,493 to 931. McCarthy, a former school board member, won his third term on the council. He and Murphy have now gone head to head three times.

In the Ward 2 council race, incumbent Anthony Andronico defeated challenger Steven Perdios, 851 to 546. Andronico had been appointed to the council in January; he had been serving on the school board prior to that.

In the Ward 5 council race, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. fended off a challenge from Stephen Christo, 1,200 to 797. Phelan was seeking his second consecutive term; he previously represented Ward 5 on the council from 1988 to 1996. He and Christo had faced off two years ago.

The remaining incumbent councillors – Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci. and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris – were all unopposed. Cain garnered 1,169 votes on Election Day, Palmucci finished with 932 and Harris had 1,401. Cain and Harris were seeking their fourth terms and Palmucci his seventh.

Turnout in the final election was 16.9 percent, with 10,807 of Quincy’s 63,938 eligible voters casting ballots.