Lee Ann McDonald, 55

Lee Ann (Marinelli) McDonald, 55, of Quincy, left us suddenly on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Her loss leaves her husband Richard McDonald and her family members deeply saddened by her unexpected passing. Her many friends are also heartbroken by the loss of Lee in their lives.

Lee grew up in Brockton and lived in Quincy and Naples FL. She worked for many years as a dental hygienist, but her true calling was helping people struggling with addiction.Wherever she went, she was a passionate supporter of people in recovery. Her legacy of helping many on their journey of recovery will be remembered by those whose lives she impacted with her selfless dedication, support, and friendship. Her bright spirit, boundless energy and positivity will be missed by those she inspired, and all who knew her.

Lee was loved and her memory will be cherished by her family including her sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephew and her mother-in-law. She was predeceased by her parents Francis and Joyce Marinelli.

The memorial service for Lee will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.