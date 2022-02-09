Legislature Approves ‘Nero’s Law’

This week, the House and Senate passed An Act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners, also known as Nero’s Law, which would ensure law enforcement officers’ K-9 partners receive life-saving medical attention and transport if injured in the line of duty.

The bill was filed in response to the tragic events that took the life of New Bedford-native and Yarmouth Police K-9 Sergeant Sean Gannon and severely injured his K-9 partner, Nero.

“Whether we are talking about the injury of K-9 Nero in Yarmouth or the death of K-9 Kitt in Braintree, recent tragedies within our law enforcement community have demonstrated the serious need for increased protection of K-9 officers,” said Sen. John Keenan (D-Quincy). “The passage of Nero’s Law affords these officers the respect and support they deserve, while also helping prevent future loss of life.”

In April 2018, Sergeant Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant in the Town of Barnstable. Despite the multiple empty ambulances on site, K-9 Nero, who had been shot and severely injured, had to be rushed to a nearby animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser.

Current Massachusetts law prohibits emergency medical personnel from treating and transporting animals.

Nero’s Law would authorize emergency medical service personnel to provide emergency treatment and transport of K-9 partners. This includes basic first aid, CPR, and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

The bill had initially passed in the Senate back in November, and in the House of Representatives this week.

Nero’s Law now advances to the Governor’s desk for consideration.