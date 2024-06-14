Legislature Approves Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Aug. 10-11

The Massachusetts Legislature has approved Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 as a sales tax holiday weekend for Massachusetts. On those days, the Massachusetts sales tax of 6.25% will be suspended for most items that retail for less than $2,500.

The holiday welcomes Massachusetts residents to visit retailers and small businesses around the state. A spike in consumer activity routinely boosts indirect tax revenues. According to the Department of Revenue, during the 2023 sales tax holiday, indirect tax revenues due to increased economic activity were approximately $3.54 million.

“Each year, the Legislature’s temporary suspension of the sales tax aims to boost revenue for small businesses and enhance affordability for consumers,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D Quincy). “I want to thank my colleagues in the House, along with Senate President Spilka and our partners in the Senate, for their annual support for this economic development initiative.”

“The sales tax holiday is a great opportunity for residents to get out and support the local businesses in their community and get some shopping done during a time of year when people are gearing up for the fall,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I’m glad we worked together in the Legislature to get this done for residents again this year. I’m thankful to Senator Moran for leading the initiative in the Senate, all of my Senate colleagues, Speaker Mariano, and our partners in the House.”

“We hear so frequently, both from constituents and those living across Massachusetts, about the continued interest in offering sales tax holidays. I’m so glad we were able to work together to make this possible,” said Sen. John F. Keenan (D-Quincy). “Thank you to my colleagues in the Legislature for creating this opportunity to save shoppers a bit of money and encourage the support of our local businesses.”

“The annual August sales tax holiday brings much-needed stimulus to our retailers, especially our local small businesses,” said Rep. Tackey Chan (D-Quincy). “I’m glad that the Legislature prioritized setting a date for this annual event.”

“The sales tax holiday weekend is an annual economic driver for Massachusetts, generating millions of dollars in economic activity,” said Representative Bruce J. Ayers (D-Quincy). “It’s an important way for the Legislature to support small businesses, as well as consumers, and I’m grateful to legislative leadership for once again bringing it forward for our constituents.”