Leo A. DePolo, 89

Leo A. DePolo, age 89, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Leo was born in Quincy, to the late Anthony and Teresa (DeLongo) DePolo. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948.

He worked for Procter and Gamble Company in Quincy for over forty years.

Leo was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy Reserve Unit VS-911 for fifteen years. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy. Leo enjoyed bowling and golfing and was also a talented wood carver.

Beloved husband for sixty-four years of Mary A. (DiPietro) DePolo. Devoted father of Michael L. DePolo and his partner Marianne O’Neill of Kingston, Leah M. DePolo and her fiancé Peter Hess of Quincy, Sandra M. Schiarizzi and her husband Rich of Halifax, and Diane M. Ringer and her husband Bruce of Halifax. Loving grandfather of Michael, Andrea, Emily, Nicole and Arianna, who brought him so much joy. Dear brother of the late Domenica Scampini. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special neighbor and friend of Kathy and Jimmy McSweeney.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial Mass and celebration of Leo’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Leo’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org, or Prayers for Charlotte, P.O. Box 850333, Braintree, MA 02185 or prayersforcharlotte.org/donate.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.