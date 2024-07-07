Leo A. Powers

Leo Anthony Powers of Federal Way, WA. died of a long illness, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Boston, MA, and raised in Quincy, MA., by his parents Leo V. and Eleanor B. Powers. He graduated from Archbishop Williams H.S. and Boston College (1957).

Leo married Jane Ann Ryan in 1957 and entered the Marine Corps. He served in the Second Marine Division as an infantry officer in the sixth and eighth Marine regiments.

In 1961 Leo started with Weyerhaeuser Company in lumber and plywood sales in New England.

Leo and Jane’s children are Kathleen (Brian) Schmidt, Patricia (Donald) Hall, Annmarie (Chris) Vance, Michael (Karen) Powers, and Amy Powers Lozano. Grandchildren are Kelsey Newell, Allison Schmidt, Nathan Earl, Ashley Kantonen, Adam and Natalie Vance, Jordan, Samuel and Hector Lozano. Great-grandchildren are Nathan and Tanner Tobel-Earl, Adelyn and Avery Kantonen, and Deltan and Hayes Newell.

Leo retired from Weyerhaeuser Company at the end of 2003. He spent years in sales of west coast lumber and plywood by rail freight cars to lumber dealers in the Northeastern United States.

Leo’s first wife Jane died in 2009.

Leo served for many years as a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Federal Way, serving people and families in need.

In 2012 Leo married Anita Larson, whose husband had died in 2009. Anita has three sons: Nathan

(Malia) Larson, and daughters Alexis, Olivia, Tiffany and Katrina. Preston Larson and daughters Sophia and Giulia. And Dustin Larson, Anita’s third son.

Leo’s sister Eleanor and brother Thomas preceded him in death. He leaves brother-in-law James Ryan and sister-in-law Paula Powers.

Funeral arrangements were by BONNEY WATSON Funeral Homes, Washington Memorial Park.