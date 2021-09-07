Leo C. Fitzpatrick of Quincy died at his home on September 4, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

The beloved husband of 61 years to Kim Fitzpatrick. Cherished father of Mary Flynn and her husband Paul of Easton, Christine Fitzpatrick and her husband Phillip Aguyo of AZ, Kim Carvello and her husband John of Braintree and the late Ann Lowe and her late husband Thomas. Brother of John Fitzpatrick and his wife Betty of Rockland and the late Thomas Fitzpatrick and Betty Parker. Devoted Papa to Robert and Gregory Lowe, Ian Fitzpatrick, Rachael & Shannon Flynn, Kimberly & Phillip Aguyo and Brandon and Kyle Carvello.

Leo grew up in South Boston, graduating from Gate of Heaven School. He enlisted into the United States Army and served his country for 4 years. Following his military service, Leo worked as a machinist for 25 years for the Reece Corporation. He then ran his own business in the laundry and dry cleaner industry. After closing his business, he began working in maintenance at the Lincoln School Apartments for the Corcoran Corporation more than 15 years. Leo had a very strong work ethic and passed that down to his family. In his free time, he loved spending time on the ocean, whether fishing or boating. As an avid gardener, he enjoyed tending to his yard. A devout Catholic, Leo was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.

The center of his life was his family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to him. He cherished the time he spend with all of them. Leo will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have been part of his life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.