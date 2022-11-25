Leo K. Klier, of Quincy, died Nov. 20, 2022.

Leo appreciated three things most in his life; a good meal, swimming, and music. He looked forward to celebrating birthdays because that meant a good meal was coming. He loved to swim and was a natural in the water. He was a Special Olympian for swimming and won many medals over the years. Leo loved the music from when he was growing up, the 60’s and 70’s, and enjoyed listening to all the hits. Leo was an inspiring man, especially to his parents. They became advocates and were the #1 fundraisers for people with challenges. Leo’s family would like to thank all of the staff at the Wrentham Developmental Center for all of their love and care for him over the years. He will be greatly missed.

Loving son of the late George Klier, Jr. and Gladys (Shattuck) Klier. Cherished brother of George Klier and his wife Ginni of Quincy. Loving uncle of Sean, Brian, Christopher and his wife Erin, Matthew Klier and great uncle of Sarah, Allison, and Colin.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leo’s name may be made to Wrentham Developmental Center, 131 Emerald St., Wrentham, MA 02093.

